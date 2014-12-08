Dec 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Monday
Monday, December 8
Panthrakikos 0 Ergotelis 0
Sunday, December 7
Asteras Tripolis 1 Panathinaikos 1
Niki Volos 2 Kalloni 0
OFI Crete 0 Levadiakos 2
Panaitolikos Agrinion 2 Panionios 1
Xanthi 4 PAOK Salonika 2
Saturday, December 6
Kerkyra 1 Atromitos Athinon 1
Olympiakos Piraeus 2 PAS Giannina 2
Veria 2 Platanias 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 PAOK Salonika 12 9 1 2 29 12 28
-------------------------
2 Olympiakos Piraeus 12 7 3 2 26 10 24
3 Panathinaikos 12 7 2 3 16 11 23
4 Asteras Tripolis 12 6 3 3 20 15 21
5 Veria 12 6 3 3 18 17 21
-------------------------
6 Atromitos Athinon 12 5 4 3 12 10 19
7 Kalloni 12 5 4 3 10 6 19
8 Xanthi 12 5 3 4 19 18 18
9 PAS Giannina 12 4 5 3 16 14 17
10 Panaitolikos Agrinion 12 4 5 3 15 11 17
11 Kerkyra 12 4 3 5 12 15 15
12 Levadiakos 12 3 5 4 13 11 14
13 OFI Crete 12 4 1 7 8 19 13
14 Platanias 12 3 3 6 8 13 12
15 Panionios 12 3 2 7 11 16 11
-------------------------
16 Panthrakikos 12 2 4 6 9 18 10
-------------------------
17 Ergotelis 12 1 4 7 12 22 7
18 Niki Volos 12 2 1 9 6 22 7
1: Champions League / EC I
2-5: Champions League Play-off
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation