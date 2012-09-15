Sept 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Saturday Saturday, September 15 Levadiakos 0 Veria 0 Panthrakikos 1 Panathinaikos 0 PAS Giannena 1 Olympiakos Piraeus 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olympiakos Piraeus 3 3 0 0 8 2 9 ------------------------- 2 Asteras Tripolis 2 2 0 0 4 0 6 2 Atromitos Athinon 2 2 0 0 3 0 6 2 Panionios 2 2 0 0 2 0 6 5 Platanias 2 1 1 0 2 0 4 5 Xanthi 2 1 1 0 1 0 4 ------------------------- 7 PAOK Salonika 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 8 Panthrakikos 3 1 0 2 1 3 3 9 Panathinaikos 3 1 1 1 2 2 2 9 PAS Giannena 3 0 2 1 2 3 2 11 OFI Crete 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 12 Levadiakos 3 0 1 2 0 5 1 12 Veria 3 0 1 2 1 3 1 ------------------------- 14 Aris Salonika 2 0 1 1 0 1 1 15 AEK Athens 2 0 0 2 0 2 0 15 Kerkyra 2 0 0 2 0 5 0 ------------------------- * Panathinaikos deducted 2 points. 1: Champions League / EC I 2-6: Champions League Play-off 14-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 16 Kerkyra v Xanthi (1300) PAOK Salonika v Asteras Tripolis (1515) Platanias v Atromitos Athinon (1515) AEK Athens v Aris Salonika (1730) Monday, September 17 Panionios v OFI Crete (1730)