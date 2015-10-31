Oct 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 31
Levadiakos 0 Panionios 2
Platanias 2 Kalloni 1
Veria 0 Olympiakos Piraeus 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympiakos Piraeus 9 9 0 0 26 4 27
-------------------------
2 Panathinaikos 8 6 0 2 15 6 18
3 AEK Athens 8 5 1 2 15 9 16
4 Panionios 9 5 1 3 13 8 16
5 PAOK Salonika 8 4 2 2 14 11 14
-------------------------
6 Asteras Tripolis 8 3 3 2 10 9 12
7 Platanias 9 3 2 4 11 12 11
8 Levadiakos 9 3 2 4 8 12 11
9 Veria 9 3 2 4 7 10 11
10 Atromitos Athinon 8 3 0 5 6 8 9
11 PAS Giannina 8 2 2 4 11 17 8
12 Panaitolikos Agrinion 8 2 2 4 10 17 8
13 Xanthi 8 1 5 2 4 6 8
-------------------------
14 Iraklis 8 1 4 3 8 13 7
15 Kalloni 9 1 3 5 7 12 6
16 Panthrakikos 8 0 3 5 2 13 3
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-5: Champions League Play-off
14-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 1
Asteras Tripolis v PAOK Salonika (1300)
PAS Giannina v Panthrakikos (1515)
Xanthi v Panaitolikos Agrinion (1515)
Panathinaikos v AEK Athens (1730)
Monday, November 2
Iraklis v Atromitos Athinon (1730)