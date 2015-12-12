Dec 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, December 12
Iraklis 0 Panthrakikos 0
Panionios 1 AEK Athens 1
Platanias 0 PAS Giannina 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympiakos Piraeus 12 12 0 0 35 8 36
-------------------------
2 AEK Athens 14 8 3 3 23 12 27
3 Panathinaikos 12 8 1 3 18 8 25
4 Panionios 14 7 2 5 19 14 23
5 PAOK Salonika 13 6 4 3 23 18 22
-------------------------
6 Asteras Tripolis 13 6 3 4 16 15 21
7 Platanias 14 5 3 6 16 16 18
8 Levadiakos 13 5 3 5 12 15 18
9 Iraklis 14 4 6 4 13 16 18
10 PAS Giannina 14 5 2 7 17 23 17
11 Xanthi 13 3 6 4 11 12 15
12 Veria 13 3 5 5 8 12 14
13 Panaitolikos Agrinion 13 3 4 6 14 24 13
-------------------------
14 Atromitos Athinon 13 3 1 9 9 16 10
15 Panthrakikos 14 1 5 8 11 25 8
16 Kalloni 13 1 4 8 11 22 7
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-5: Champions League Play-off
14-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, December 13
Olympiakos Piraeus v Panaitolikos Agrinion (1300)
Atromitos Athinon v Kalloni (1515)
Xanthi v Veria (1515)
Panathinaikos v Asteras Tripolis (1730)
Monday, December 14
Levadiakos v PAOK Salonika (1730)