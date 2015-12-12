UPDATE 1-Soccer-Colombian championship liga aguila i results and standings

April 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Saturday, April 1 America 2 Envigado 0 Atletico Junior 2 Cortulua 1 La Equidad 2 Once Caldas 0 Tolima 3 Tigres 0 Rionegro Aguilas 2 Patriotas Boyaca 1 Friday, March 31 Atletico Nacional 2 Pasto 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Atletico Nacional 10 8 2 0 21 4 26 2 Independ