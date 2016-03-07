March 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Monday
Monday, March 7
Asteras Tripolis 0 AEK Athens 0
Sunday, March 6
Iraklis Olympiakos Piraeus Postponed
Panathinaikos 2 Atromitos Athinon 0
Panthrakikos 2 PAOK Salonika 1
Veria 0 Levadiakos 0
Xanthi 0 Kalloni 0
Saturday, March 5
PAS Giannina 2 Panaitolikos Agrinion 0
Platanias 0 Panionios 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Olympiakos Piraeus 24 22 1 1 60 12 67
-------------------------
2 AEK Athens 25 15 5 5 38 17 50
3 Panathinaikos * 25 15 3 7 38 20 45
4 PAOK Salonika 25 10 8 7 36 29 38
5 Panionios 25 10 7 8 26 22 37
-------------------------
6 Asteras Tripolis 25 9 7 9 26 25 34
7 Levadiakos 25 8 8 9 21 28 32
8 Xanthi 25 6 13 6 23 22 31
9 PAS Giannina 25 9 4 12 29 38 31
10 Panaitolikos Agrinion 25 8 7 10 27 37 31
11 Iraklis 24 7 9 8 20 24 30
12 Platanias 25 7 8 10 25 27 29
13 Atromitos Athinon 25 7 6 12 17 28 27
14 Veria 25 5 10 10 14 25 25
-------------------------
15 Panthrakikos 25 3 8 14 17 41 17
16 Kalloni 25 3 6 16 17 39 15
-------------------------
C - Champion
* Deducted 3 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-5: Champions League Play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Iraklis v Olympiakos Piraeus (1730) Postponed