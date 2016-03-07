March 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Monday Monday, March 7 Asteras Tripolis 0 AEK Athens 0 Sunday, March 6 Iraklis Olympiakos Piraeus Postponed Panathinaikos 2 Atromitos Athinon 0 Panthrakikos 2 PAOK Salonika 1 Veria 0 Levadiakos 0 Xanthi 0 Kalloni 0 Saturday, March 5 PAS Giannina 2 Panaitolikos Agrinion 0 Platanias 0 Panionios 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Olympiakos Piraeus 24 22 1 1 60 12 67 ------------------------- 2 AEK Athens 25 15 5 5 38 17 50 3 Panathinaikos * 25 15 3 7 38 20 45 4 PAOK Salonika 25 10 8 7 36 29 38 5 Panionios 25 10 7 8 26 22 37 ------------------------- 6 Asteras Tripolis 25 9 7 9 26 25 34 7 Levadiakos 25 8 8 9 21 28 32 8 Xanthi 25 6 13 6 23 22 31 9 PAS Giannina 25 9 4 12 29 38 31 10 Panaitolikos Agrinion 25 8 7 10 27 37 31 11 Iraklis 24 7 9 8 20 24 30 12 Platanias 25 7 8 10 25 27 29 13 Atromitos Athinon 25 7 6 12 17 28 27 14 Veria 25 5 10 10 14 25 25 ------------------------- 15 Panthrakikos 25 3 8 14 17 41 17 16 Kalloni 25 3 6 16 17 39 15 ------------------------- C - Champion * Deducted 3 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-5: Champions League Play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 6 Iraklis v Olympiakos Piraeus (1730) Postponed