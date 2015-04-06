Olympics-North Korea free to take part in 2018 Games, says Seoul
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
April 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Monday Monday, April 6 Atromitos Athinon 2 Kerkyra 1 Sunday, April 5 Ergotelis 2 Panthrakikos 1 Levadiakos OFI Crete Postponed Panionios 3 Panaitolikos Agrinion 0 PAOK Salonika 2 Xanthi 1 PAS Giannina 3 Olympiakos Piraeus 1 Saturday, April 4 Kalloni 3 Niki Volos 0 awd. Panathinaikos 2 Asteras Tripolis 2 Platanias 1 Veria 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olympiakos Piraeus 29 21 4 4 64 19 67 ------------------------- 2 Panathinaikos * 30 19 5 6 52 27 59 3 PAOK Salonika 30 18 3 9 54 41 57 4 Asteras Tripolis 30 15 7 8 48 32 52 5 PAS Giannina 30 13 11 6 44 28 50 ------------------------- 6 Atromitos Athinon 29 12 10 7 34 22 46 7 Xanthi 30 12 10 8 44 36 46 8 Panaitolikos Agrinion 30 11 10 9 34 26 43 9 Kerkyra 30 11 7 12 36 33 40 10 Kalloni 30 10 10 10 30 31 40 11 Panionios 30 10 8 12 37 37 38 12 Veria 30 10 7 13 38 51 37 13 Panthrakikos 29 8 10 11 28 38 34 14 Levadiakos 29 9 7 13 34 28 34 ------------------------- 15 Platanias 30 9 7 14 23 29 34 16 Ergotelis 30 7 7 16 33 56 28 R17 OFI Crete ** 28 7 2 19 26 57 13 R18 Niki Volos 30 2 1 27 7 75 -6 ------------------------- * Deducted 3 points. ** Deducted 10 points. R - Relegated 1: Champions League / EC I 2-5: Champions League Play-off 15-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 5 Levadiakos v OFI Crete (1415) Postponed
April 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 2 Portland Timbers 1 New England Revolution 1 Saturday, April 1 DC United 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Houston Dynamo 4 New York Red Bulls 1 Minnesota United FC 4 Real Salt Lake 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 4 LA Galaxy 2 Chicago Fire 2 Montreal Impact 2 Columbus Crew 2 Orlando City SC 0 New York City FC 2 S