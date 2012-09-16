Sept 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Sunday Sunday, September 16 AEK Athens 1 Aris Salonika 1 Kerkyra 1 Xanthi 1 PAOK Salonika 2 Asteras Tripolis 1 Platanias 0 Atromitos Athinon 0 Saturday, September 15 Levadiakos 0 Veria 0 Panthrakikos 1 Panathinaikos 0 PAS Giannena 1 Olympiakos Piraeus 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olympiakos Piraeus 3 3 0 0 8 2 9 ------------------------- 2 Atromitos Athinon 3 2 1 0 3 0 7 3 PAOK Salonika 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 4 Panionios 2 2 0 0 2 0 6 5 Asteras Tripolis 3 2 0 1 5 2 6 ------------------------- 6 Platanias 3 1 2 0 2 0 5 6 Xanthi 3 1 2 0 2 1 5 8 Panthrakikos 3 1 0 2 1 3 3 9 Aris Salonika 3 0 2 1 1 2 2 9 OFI Crete 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 9 Panathinaikos 3 1 1 1 2 2 2 9 PAS Giannena 3 0 2 1 2 3 2 13 Levadiakos 3 0 1 2 0 5 1 13 Veria 3 0 1 2 1 3 1 ------------------------- 15 AEK Athens 3 0 1 2 1 3 1 15 Kerkyra 3 0 1 2 1 6 1 ------------------------- * Panathinaikos deducted 2 points. 1: Champions League / EC I 2-5: Champions League Play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, September 17 Panionios v OFI Crete (1730)