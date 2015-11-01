Nov 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 1
Asteras Tripolis 2 PAOK Salonika 1
Panathinaikos 0 AEK Athens 0
PAS Giannina 2 Panthrakikos 0
Xanthi 3 Panaitolikos Agrinion 1
Saturday, October 31
Levadiakos 0 Panionios 2
Platanias 2 Kalloni 1
Veria 0 Olympiakos Piraeus 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympiakos Piraeus 9 9 0 0 26 4 27
-------------------------
2 Panathinaikos 9 6 1 2 15 6 19
3 AEK Athens 9 5 2 2 15 9 17
4 Panionios 9 5 1 3 13 8 16
5 Asteras Tripolis 9 4 3 2 12 10 15
-------------------------
6 PAOK Salonika 9 4 2 3 15 13 14
7 PAS Giannina 9 3 2 4 13 17 11
8 Veria 9 3 2 4 7 10 11
9 Platanias 9 3 2 4 11 12 11
10 Levadiakos 9 3 2 4 8 12 11
11 Xanthi 9 2 5 2 7 7 11
12 Atromitos Athinon 8 3 0 5 6 8 9
13 Panaitolikos Agrinion 9 2 2 5 11 20 8
-------------------------
14 Iraklis 8 1 4 3 8 13 7
15 Kalloni 9 1 3 5 7 12 6
16 Panthrakikos 9 0 3 6 2 15 3
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-5: Champions League Play-off
14-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, November 2
Iraklis v Atromitos Athinon (1730)