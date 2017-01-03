Soccer-Toronto FC star Giovinco gets China offer, says agent
Jan 24 Italy international Sebastian Giovinco has received "concrete proposals" from two clubs to play in China, Italian media reported on Tuesday.
Jan 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Tuesday Tuesday, January 3 Iraklis 0 Xanthi 1 Levadiakos 0 PAOK Salonika 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olympiakos Piraeus 12 10 1 1 28 5 31 ------------------------- 2 Xanthi 13 7 4 2 17 11 25 3 Panathinaikos 12 6 4 2 17 8 22 4 Panionios 12 6 3 3 16 10 21 5 PAOK Salonika * 13 7 2 4 19 10 20 ------------------------- 6 AEK 12 5 5 2 19 10 20 7 PAS Giannina 12 5 3 4 15 12 18 8 Atromitos 12 5 2 5 12 17 17 9 Panetolikos 12 4 3 5 17 14 15 10 Platanias 12 3 5 4 9 13 14 11 Kerkyra 12 3 3 6 8 15 12 12 Levadiakos 13 3 3 7 12 24 12 13 Asteras Tripolis 12 3 3 6 10 17 12 14 Larissa 12 2 4 6 10 17 10 ------------------------- 15 Veria 12 1 5 6 5 20 8 16 Iraklis 13 1 4 8 9 20 7 ------------------------- * Deducted 3 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-5: Champions League Play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, January 4 Kerkyra v Atromitos (1300) AEK v Panetolikos (1515) Larissa v Veria (1515) Olympiakos Piraeus v Asteras Tripolis (1730) Thursday, January 5 Panionios v PAS Giannina (1300) Platanias v Panathinaikos (1730) Saturday, January 7 Atromitos v Levadiakos (1300) Veria v Iraklis (1515) Asteras Tripolis v AEK (1730) Sunday, January 8 PAOK Salonika v PAS Giannina (1300) Panetolikos v Panionios (1515) Platanias v Larissa (1515) Xanthi v Olympiakos Piraeus (1730) Monday, January 9 Panathinaikos v Kerkyra (1730)
PORT GENTIL, Gabon, Jan 24 The Democratic Republic of Congo and Morocco both qualified on Tuesday for the quarter-finals of the African Nations Cup, leaving high-profile casualties in their wake.
Jan 24 (Gracenote) - Results from the Dutch Cup Quarterfinal matches on Tuesday Quarterfinal Tuesday, January 24 FC Volendam (II) - Sparta Rotterdam 1-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0, penalty shootout: 5-6) Sparta Rotterdam win 6-5 on penalties. Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarterfinal Wednesday, January 25 Utrecht v SC Cambuur (II) (1730) AZ Alkmaar v Heerenveen (1945) Thursday, January 26 Vitesse Arnhem v Feyenoord (1945)