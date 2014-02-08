UPDATE 2-Soccer-Juve through after penalty, red card end Porto hopes
* Italian champions progressed 3-0 on aggregate (Adds quotes)
Feb 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Saturday Saturday, February 8 Apollon Smyrni 2 Xanthi 0 Platanias 0 Ergotelis 1 Veria 0 Olympiakos Piraeus 5 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olympiakos Piraeus 24 22 2 0 70 7 68 ------------------------- 2 PAOK Salonika 23 16 3 4 47 21 51 3 Atromitos Athinon 23 13 7 3 35 16 46 4 Asteras Tripolis 23 11 9 3 33 18 42 5 Panathinaikos 23 12 4 7 34 20 40 ------------------------- 6 Panthrakikos 23 9 7 7 31 32 34 7 Panaitolikos Agrinion 23 8 7 8 24 20 31 8 Ergotelis 24 7 9 8 25 27 30 9 PAS Giannena 23 9 2 12 26 33 29 10 OFI Crete 23 6 9 8 19 28 27 11 Xanthi 24 7 5 12 28 39 26 12 Kalloni 23 8 2 13 22 41 26 13 Apollon Smyrni 24 6 7 11 29 37 25 14 Levadiakos 23 7 3 13 25 42 24 15 Panionios 23 6 6 11 19 28 24 ------------------------- 16 Platanias 24 5 7 12 20 33 22 ------------------------- 17 Veria 24 4 7 13 19 44 19 18 Aris Salonika 23 2 8 13 19 39 14 1: Champions League / EC I 2-5: Champions League Play-off 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, February 9 Atromitos Athinon v Asteras Tripolis (1300) Kalloni v Levadiakos (1515) PAS Giannena v Panaitolikos Agrinion (1515) Panathinaikos v PAOK Salonika (1730) Monday, February 10 OFI Crete v Panthrakikos (1515) Aris Salonika v Panionios (1730)
VARGINHA, Brazil, March 14 The president of a Brazilian soccer club that signed a goalkeeper who was jailed for murdering his ex-girlfriend called the decision 'courageous' on Tuesday, although the player could be sent back to jail at any time.
March 14 (Gracenote) - Results from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Tuesday Last 16 Tuesday, March 14, second leg Juventus (Italy) - Porto (Portugal) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Porto - Juventus 0-2. Juventus win 3-0 on aggregate. Leicester City (England) - Sevilla (Spain) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Sevilla - Leicester City 2-1. Leicester City win 3-2 on aggregate. Next Fixtures (GMT): Last 16 Wednesday, March 15,