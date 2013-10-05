Oct 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 5
Asteras Tripolis 2 Atromitos Athinon 2
Ergotelis 3 Platanias 1
Panionios 1 Aris Salonika 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympiakos Piraeus 6 5 1 0 14 1 16
-------------------------
2 Ergotelis 7 3 4 0 9 4 13
2 PAOK Salonika 6 4 1 1 11 5 13
4 Atromitos Athinon 7 3 2 2 10 7 11
4 Panathinaikos 6 3 2 1 7 6 11
-------------------------
6 Asteras Tripolis 7 2 4 1 12 9 10
6 PAS Giannena 6 3 1 2 8 6 10
8 Kalloni 6 3 0 3 6 5 9
8 Panthrakikos 6 2 3 1 7 6 9
10 Xanthi 6 2 1 3 4 9 7
11 Apollon Smyrni 6 2 0 4 7 12 6
11 Panaitolikos Agrinion 6 1 3 2 3 4 6
11 Panionios 7 1 3 3 7 10 6
14 Aris Salonika 7 1 2 4 4 10 5
14 Levadiakos 6 1 2 3 6 14 5
14 Platanias 7 0 5 2 6 9 5
14 Veria 6 1 2 3 6 7 5
18 OFI Crete 6 0 4 2 2 5 4
1: Champions League / EC I
2-5: Champions League Play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 6
Olympiakos Piraeus v Veria (1300)
Levadiakos v Kalloni (1515)
Panthrakikos v OFI Crete (1515)
Xanthi v Apollon Smyrni (1515)
PAOK Salonika v Panathinaikos (1730)
Monday, October 7
Panaitolikos Agrinion v PAS Giannena (1630)