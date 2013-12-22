Dec 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 22
Asteras Tripolis 0 Veria 0
Kalloni 0 Ergotelis 0
Panathinaikos 2 Xanthi 1
PAOK Salonika 3 Levadiakos 0
Platanias 1 Panionios 0
Saturday, December 21
Apollon Smyrni 0 Olympiakos Piraeus 5
Atromitos Athinon 3 Panthrakikos 1
OFI Crete 2 Panaitolikos Agrinion 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympiakos Piraeus 17 16 1 0 53 6 49
-------------------------
2 PAOK Salonika 17 12 3 2 34 15 39
3 Atromitos Athinon 17 9 5 3 28 14 32
4 Panathinaikos 17 9 3 5 28 16 30
5 Asteras Tripolis 17 6 8 3 23 17 26
-------------------------
6 Xanthi 17 7 3 7 23 25 24
7 OFI Crete 17 5 6 6 16 21 21
7 Panthrakikos 17 5 6 6 22 27 21
9 Panaitolikos Agrinion 17 5 6 6 18 16 21
10 Panionios 17 5 5 7 16 20 20
11 PAS Giannena 16 6 2 8 18 22 20
12 Ergotelis 17 4 8 5 19 21 20
13 Kalloni 17 6 1 10 17 31 19
14 Platanias 17 4 6 7 16 22 18
-------------------------
15 Levadiakos 17 5 2 10 17 33 17
16 Apollon Smyrni 17 3 5 9 17 31 14
16 Veria 17 3 5 9 14 28 14
-------------------------
18 Aris Salonika 16 2 5 9 13 27 11
1: Champions League / EC I
2-5: Champions League Play-off
15-17: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, December 23
PAS Giannena v Aris Salonika (1730)