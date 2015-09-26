Sept 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 26
Iraklis 1 Xanthi 1
Kalloni 5 Panaitolikos Agrinion 1
Olympiakos Piraeus 5 PAS Giannina 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympiakos Piraeus 5 5 0 0 16 3 15
-------------------------
2 Panathinaikos 4 3 0 1 9 2 9
3 AEK Athens 4 2 1 1 7 3 7
4 PAS Giannina 5 2 1 2 7 10 7
5 PAOK Salonika 4 2 1 1 6 4 7
-------------------------
6 Panaitolikos Agrinion 5 2 1 2 6 8 7
7 Asteras Tripolis 4 2 1 1 5 4 7
8 Xanthi 5 1 3 1 3 4 6
9 Panionios 4 2 0 2 3 5 6
10 Atromitos Athinon 4 2 0 2 3 3 6
11 Iraklis 5 1 2 2 2 3 5
12 Veria 4 1 2 1 4 5 5
13 Kalloni 5 1 2 2 6 7 5
-------------------------
14 Levadiakos 4 1 0 3 1 6 3
15 Platanias 4 0 1 3 2 8 1
16 Panthrakikos 4 0 1 3 0 5 1
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-5: Champions League Play-off
14-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 27
Panathinaikos v Platanias (1300)
Levadiakos v Asteras Tripolis (1515)
Panionios v Panthrakikos (1515)
Atromitos Athinon v PAOK Salonika (1730)
Monday, September 28
Veria v AEK Athens (1630)