March 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 3
AEK Athens 0 Panathinaikos 2
Levadiakos 1 Xanthi 4
PAOK Salonika 4 Panionios 2
PAS Giannena 1 Asteras Tripolis 2
Saturday, March 2
Kerkyra 2 Platanias 1
OFI Crete 0 Olympiakos Piraeus 4
Panthrakikos 0 Atromitos Athinon 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympiakos Piraeus 24 20 3 1 53 14 63
-------------------------
2 Asteras Tripolis 24 14 5 5 34 16 47
3 PAOK Salonika 24 13 7 4 37 18 46
4 Atromitos Athinon 24 10 11 3 23 16 41
5 Panathinaikos 24 8 10 6 27 24 32
5 PAS Giannena 24 8 8 8 21 20 32
-------------------------
7 Xanthi 24 8 7 9 22 22 31
8 Levadiakos 24 8 5 11 18 26 29
9 Panionios 24 9 1 14 27 34 28
10 Platanias 24 7 6 11 23 30 27
11 Panthrakikos 24 7 5 12 22 28 26
12 OFI Crete 24 7 5 12 26 37 26
13 AEK Athens 24 7 5 12 19 26 26
14 Veria 23 5 8 10 17 27 23
-------------------------
15 Aris Salonika 23 4 10 9 21 34 22
16 Kerkyra 24 4 8 12 14 32 20
-------------------------
* Panathinaikos deducted 2 points.
1: Champions League / EC I
2-6: Champions League Play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, March 4
Veria v Aris Salonika (1730)