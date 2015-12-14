Dec 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Monday
Monday, December 14
Levadiakos 0 PAOK Salonika 0
Sunday, December 13
Atromitos Athinon 1 Kalloni 0
Olympiakos Piraeus 1 Panaitolikos Agrinion 0
Panathinaikos 2 Asteras Tripolis 0
Xanthi 1 Veria 1
Saturday, December 12
Iraklis 0 Panthrakikos 0
Panionios 1 AEK Athens 1
Platanias 0 PAS Giannina 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympiakos Piraeus 13 13 0 0 36 8 39
-------------------------
2 Panathinaikos 13 9 1 3 20 8 28
3 AEK Athens 14 8 3 3 23 12 27
4 PAOK Salonika 14 6 5 3 23 18 23
5 Panionios 14 7 2 5 19 14 23
-------------------------
6 Asteras Tripolis 14 6 3 5 16 17 21
7 Levadiakos 14 5 4 5 12 15 19
8 Platanias 14 5 3 6 16 16 18
9 Iraklis 14 4 6 4 13 16 18
10 PAS Giannina 14 5 2 7 17 23 17
11 Xanthi 14 3 7 4 12 13 16
12 Veria 14 3 6 5 9 13 15
13 Panaitolikos Agrinion 14 3 4 7 14 25 13
-------------------------
14 Atromitos Athinon 14 4 1 9 10 16 13
15 Panthrakikos 14 1 5 8 11 25 8
16 Kalloni 14 1 4 9 11 23 7
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-5: Champions League Play-off
14-16: Relegation