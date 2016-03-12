March 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 12
Kalloni 0 PAS Giannina 2
Panaitolikos Agrinion 0 PAOK Salonika 3
Panionios 3 Xanthi 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Olympiakos Piraeus 24 22 1 1 60 12 67
-------------------------
2 AEK Athens 25 15 5 5 38 17 50
3 Panathinaikos * 25 15 3 7 38 20 45
4 PAOK Salonika 26 11 8 7 39 29 41
5 Panionios 26 11 7 8 29 22 40
-------------------------
6 Asteras Tripolis 25 9 7 9 26 25 34
7 PAS Giannina 26 10 4 12 31 38 34
8 Levadiakos 25 8 8 9 21 28 32
9 Xanthi 26 6 13 7 23 25 31
10 Panaitolikos Agrinion 26 8 7 11 27 40 31
11 Iraklis 24 7 9 8 20 24 30
12 Platanias 25 7 8 10 25 27 29
13 Atromitos Athinon 25 7 6 12 17 28 27
14 Veria 25 5 10 10 14 25 25
-------------------------
15 Panthrakikos 25 3 8 14 17 41 17
16 Kalloni 26 3 6 17 17 41 15
-------------------------
C - Champion
* Deducted 3 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-5: Champions League Play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 13
Atromitos Athinon v Asteras Tripolis (1300)
Iraklis v Veria (1515)
Levadiakos v Platanias (1515)
Olympiakos Piraeus v Panathinaikos (1730)
Monday, March 14
AEK Athens v Panthrakikos (1730)