Oct 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 15
Asteras Tripolis 2 Platanias 0
Panetolikos 4 Kerkyra 0
Panionios 0 Olympiakos Piraeus 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympiakos Piraeus 5 4 0 1 13 3 12
-------------------------
2 Panathinaikos 4 3 1 0 10 1 10
3 Panionios 5 3 0 2 8 5 9
4 Panetolikos 5 2 2 1 7 2 8
5 Platanias 5 2 2 1 4 4 8
-------------------------
6 AEK 4 2 1 1 6 4 7
7 PAS Giannina 4 2 1 1 4 4 7
8 PAOK Salonika * 4 2 2 0 4 2 5
9 Larissa 4 1 2 1 4 5 5
10 Levadiakos 4 1 1 2 5 8 4
11 Veria 4 1 1 2 3 9 4
12 Atromitos 4 1 1 2 1 5 4
13 Asteras Tripolis 5 1 0 4 4 9 3
14 Kerkyra 5 1 0 4 3 8 3
-------------------------
15 Iraklis 4 0 2 2 4 6 2
16 Xanthi 4 0 2 2 1 6 2
-------------------------
* Deducted 3 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-5: Champions League Play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 16
Panathinaikos v Xanthi (1300)
Atromitos v Veria (1515)
PAS Giannina v Levadiakos (1515)
PAOK Salonika v Iraklis (1730)
Monday, October 17
Larissa v AEK (1630)