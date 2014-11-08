UPDATE 1-Soccer-Referee banned for life for match-fixing in World Cup qualifier
ZURICH, March 20 Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey has been banned for life for match manipulation in a World Cup qualifier, soccer's governing body FIFA said Monday.
Nov 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Saturday Saturday, November 8 Ergotelis 2 Veria 2 Kerkyra 1 Panaitolikos Agrinion 2 Xanthi 2 OFI Crete 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 PAOK Salonika 8 7 1 0 21 3 22 ------------------------- 2 Olympiakos Piraeus 8 5 2 1 14 5 17 3 Veria 9 5 2 2 15 15 17 4 Kalloni 8 4 3 1 7 2 15 5 Asteras Tripolis 8 4 2 2 10 9 14 ------------------------- 6 Panaitolikos Agrinion 9 3 4 2 13 9 13 7 Panathinaikos 8 4 1 3 10 8 13 8 Xanthi 9 3 3 3 13 13 12 9 Kerkyra 9 3 2 4 10 10 11 10 Atromitos Athinon 8 3 2 3 5 6 11 11 Platanias 8 3 1 4 8 10 10 12 PAS Giannina 8 2 4 2 7 8 10 13 OFI Crete 9 3 1 5 7 14 10 14 Panionios 8 2 2 4 8 10 8 15 Levadiakos 8 1 3 4 7 11 6 ------------------------- 16 Panthrakikos 8 1 3 4 5 10 6 ------------------------- 17 Ergotelis 9 1 3 5 11 17 6 18 Niki Volos 8 1 1 6 3 14 4 1: Champions League / EC I 2-5: Champions League Play-off 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 9 Olympiakos Piraeus v Panthrakikos (1300) Levadiakos v Platanias (1515) Panionios v Kalloni (1515) PAS Giannina v Niki Volos (1515) PAOK Salonika v Panathinaikos (1730) Monday, November 10 Atromitos Athinon v Asteras Tripolis (1730)
ZURICH, March 20 Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey has been banned for life for match manipulation in a World Cup qualifier, soccer's governing body FIFA said Monday.
ZAGREB, March 20 Croatia will play to their first full home crowd at a competitive match for almost two and a half years this week, in a World Cup qualifier which coach Ante Cacic hopes will show his side has healthy support.
ZURICH, March 20 FIFA has banned a Ghanaian match official from soccer for life after he took part in match manipulation during a World Cup qualifier, the sport's governing body said on Monday.