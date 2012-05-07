Soccer-Brazil set June date for Australia friendly in Melbourne
SAO PAULO, Feb 22 Brazil will play Australia in a friendly at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on June 13, the Brazilian Football Confederation said on Wednesday.
May 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship play-offs matches on Monday AEK Athens 2 Panathinaikos 0 Atromitos Athinon 1 PAOK Salonika 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Panathinaikos * 2 0 1 1 1 3 5 ------------------------- 2 PAOK Salonika 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 3 AEK Athens 2 1 0 1 2 1 3 4 Atromitos Athinon 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 ------------------------- * Panathinaikos deducted 3 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-4: Europa League
LISBON, Feb 22 Sami Khedira believes this could be the season that Juventus end their 21-year wait for a third European title after the Italian side beat Porto 2-0 away in their Champions League last-16 first leg match on Wednesday.
Feb 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, February 22 Comerciantes Unidos 0 Alianza Lima 2 Sporting Cristal 4 Ayacucho FC 0 Union Comercio 3 Academia Cantolao 1 UTC 1 Deportivo Municipal 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Group A 1 Sporting Cristal 4 3 1 0 12 0 10 2 Sport Rosario 3 3 0 0 4 0 9 3 Melgar 3 2 1 0 6 1 7 4 Union Comercio 4 1