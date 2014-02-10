Feb 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Monday
Monday, February 10
Aris Salonika 1 Panionios 0
OFI Crete 1 Panthrakikos 0
Sunday, February 9
Atromitos Athinon 3 Asteras Tripolis 1
Kalloni 1 Levadiakos 0
Panathinaikos 2 PAOK Salonika 1
PAS Giannena 1 Panaitolikos Agrinion 0
Saturday, February 8
Apollon Smyrni 2 Xanthi 0
Platanias 0 Ergotelis 1
Veria 0 Olympiakos Piraeus 5
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympiakos Piraeus 24 22 2 0 70 7 68
-------------------------
2 PAOK Salonika 24 16 3 5 48 23 51
3 Atromitos Athinon 24 14 7 3 38 17 49
4 Panathinaikos 24 13 4 7 36 21 43
5 Asteras Tripolis 24 11 9 4 34 21 42
-------------------------
6 Panthrakikos 24 9 7 8 31 33 34
7 PAS Giannena 24 10 2 12 27 33 32
8 Panaitolikos Agrinion 24 8 7 9 24 21 31
9 Ergotelis 24 7 9 8 25 27 30
9 OFI Crete 24 7 9 8 20 28 30
11 Kalloni 24 9 2 13 23 41 29
12 Xanthi 24 7 5 12 28 39 26
13 Apollon Smyrni 24 6 7 11 29 37 25
14 Levadiakos 24 7 3 14 25 43 24
15 Panionios 24 6 6 12 19 29 24
-------------------------
16 Platanias 24 5 7 12 20 33 22
-------------------------
17 Veria 24 4 7 13 19 44 19
18 Aris Salonika 24 3 8 13 20 39 17
1: Champions League / EC I
2-5: Champions League Play-off
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation