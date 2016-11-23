Soccer-Former F1 giant Lopez completes Lille takeover
PARIS, Jan 26 Gerard Lopez, the former president of the Lotus Formula One team, is the new owner of Ligue 1 Lille, the club said in a statement on Thursday.
Nov 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, November 23 PAS Giannina 0 Levadiakos 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olympiakos Piraeus 8 7 0 1 19 4 21 ------------------------- 2 Panathinaikos 8 4 2 2 14 7 14 3 PAS Giannina 8 4 2 2 11 7 14 4 Panionios 8 4 1 3 9 7 13 5 AEK 8 3 3 2 10 8 12 ------------------------- 6 PAOK Salonika * 8 4 2 2 7 5 11 7 Panetolikos 8 3 2 3 11 7 11 8 Atromitos 8 3 2 3 6 9 11 9 Xanthi 8 2 4 2 5 8 10 10 Platanias 8 2 4 2 5 6 10 11 Kerkyra 8 3 1 4 7 8 10 12 Asteras Tripolis 8 3 0 5 7 12 9 13 Levadiakos 8 2 3 3 8 11 9 14 Larissa 8 2 2 4 8 13 8 ------------------------- 15 Veria 8 1 3 4 4 13 6 16 Iraklis 8 0 3 5 6 12 3 ------------------------- * Deducted 3 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-5: Champions League Play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, November 26 PAS Giannina v Veria (1300) Asteras Tripolis v Larissa (1515) AEK v Platanias (1730) Sunday, November 27 Olympiakos Piraeus v Kerkyra (1300) Levadiakos v Iraklis (1515) Panetolikos v Xanthi (1515) Panionios v Panathinaikos (1730) Monday, November 28 PAOK Salonika v Atromitos (1730)
PARIS, Jan 26 Gerard Lopez, the former president of the Lotus Formula One team, is the new owner of Ligue 1 Lille, the club said in a statement on Thursday.
BARCELONA, Jan 26 Part of Sevilla's ground could be closed for one game as the Spanish Soccer Federation (RFEF)'s continues its crackdown on offensive chanting, the club said on Thursday.
BERLIN, Jan 26 Central defender Neven Subotic joined Cologne on loan from Borussia Dortmund on Thursday after falling out of favour at his parent club.