March 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 13 Atromitos Athinon 2 Asteras Tripolis 1 Iraklis 1 Veria 1 Levadiakos 0 Platanias 3 Olympiakos Piraeus 3 Panathinaikos 1 Saturday, March 12 Kalloni 0 PAS Giannina 2 Panaitolikos Agrinion 0 PAOK Salonika 3 Panionios 3 Xanthi 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Olympiakos Piraeus 25 23 1 1 63 13 70 ------------------------- 2 AEK Athens 25 15 5 5 38 17 50 3 Panathinaikos * 26 15 3 8 39 23 45 4 PAOK Salonika 26 11 8 7 39 29 41 5 Panionios 26 11 7 8 29 22 40 ------------------------- 6 Asteras Tripolis 26 9 7 10 27 27 34 7 PAS Giannina 26 10 4 12 31 38 34 8 Platanias 26 8 8 10 28 27 32 9 Levadiakos 26 8 8 10 21 31 32 10 Xanthi 26 6 13 7 23 25 31 11 Panaitolikos Agrinion 26 8 7 11 27 40 31 12 Iraklis 25 7 10 8 21 25 31 13 Atromitos Athinon 26 8 6 12 19 29 30 14 Veria 26 5 11 10 15 26 26 ------------------------- 15 Panthrakikos 25 3 8 14 17 41 17 16 Kalloni 26 3 6 17 17 41 15 ------------------------- C - Champion * Deducted 3 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-5: Champions League Play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, March 14 AEK Athens v Panthrakikos (1730)