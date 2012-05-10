BRIEF-Fnatic announces eSports partnership with AS Roma
* Announced today its partnership with Italian football club, AS Roma, to introduce club's first professional team to FIFA's growing eSports league Source text for Eikon:
May 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship play-offs on Thursday AEK Athens 3 Atromitos Athinon 2 PAOK Salonika 1 Panathinaikos 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 PAOK Salonika 3 2 1 0 3 1 7 ------------------------- 2 AEK Athens 3 2 0 1 5 3 6 3 Panathinaikos * 3 0 1 2 1 4 5 4 Atromitos Athinon 3 0 2 1 4 5 2 ------------------------- * Panathinaikos deducted 3 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-4: Europa League
Playing on Sunday (GMT)
Atromitos Athinon v AEK Athens (1400) Panathinaikos v PAOK Salonika (1615)
MUNICH, Feb 14 Germany's Bayern Munich can count on Xabi Alonso for their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Arsenal on Wednesday after the Spanish midfielder recovered from a knock that had forced him out of training on Monday.
Feb 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Monday Monday, February 13 River Ecuador 0 Independiente del Valle 0 Sunday, February 12 Clan Juvenil 0 Macara 2 Delfin 1 Barcelona SC 0 Deportivo Cuenca 1 Fuerza Amarilla 0 Emelec 2 LDU de Quito 0 Friday, February 10 El Nacional 1 Universidad Catolica 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfi