Soccer-Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
Sept 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Saturday Saturday, September 22 Asteras Tripolis 2 Platanias 1 Levadiakos 3 Panionios 0 Xanthi 0 PAOK Salonika 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 PAOK Salonika 4 3 0 1 6 2 9 ------------------------- 2 Olympiakos Piraeus 3 3 0 0 8 2 9 2 Panionios 4 3 0 1 4 4 9 4 Asteras Tripolis 4 3 0 1 7 3 9 5 Atromitos Athinon 3 2 1 0 3 0 7 ------------------------- 6 Platanias 4 1 2 1 3 2 5 6 Xanthi 4 1 2 1 2 4 5 8 Levadiakos 4 1 1 2 3 5 4 9 Panthrakikos 3 1 0 2 1 3 3 10 Aris Salonika 3 0 2 1 1 2 2 10 OFI Crete 3 0 2 1 1 2 2 10 Panathinaikos 3 1 1 1 2 2 2 10 PAS Giannena 3 0 2 1 2 3 2 ------------------------- 14 AEK Athens 3 0 1 2 1 3 1 14 Kerkyra 3 0 1 2 1 6 1 14 Veria 3 0 1 2 1 3 1 ------------------------- * Panathinaikos deducted 2 points. 1: Champions League / EC I 2-5: Champions League Play-off 14-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 23 Veria v PAS Giannena (1300) Aris Salonika v Kerkyra (1515) OFI Crete v AEK Athens (1515) Olympiakos Piraeus v Panthrakikos (1730) Monday, September 24 Panathinaikos v Atromitos Athinon (1730)
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.