Motor racing-Soccer injury rules Di Grassi out of Le Mans
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
April 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, April 5 Atromitos 0 PAOK Salonika 2 Iraklis 1 Levadiakos 0 Kerkyra 0 Olympiakos Piraeus 2 Larissa 1 Asteras Tripolis 4 Veria 3 PAS Giannina 0 Xanthi 3 Panetolikos 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olympiakos Piraeus 27 19 3 5 49 15 60 ------------------------- 2 PAOK Salonika * 27 17 4 6 41 17 52 3 Panionios 26 15 6 5 33 17 51 4 Panathinaikos 26 13 9 4 41 16 48 5 Xanthi 27 12 8 7 31 24 44 ------------------------- 6 AEK 26 11 10 5 44 22 43 7 Platanias 26 11 8 7 31 28 41 8 PAS Giannina 27 8 11 8 28 29 35 9 Atromitos 27 10 5 12 25 36 35 10 Kerkyra 27 7 8 12 20 33 29 11 Panetolikos 27 7 7 13 27 36 28 12 Asteras Tripolis 27 6 8 13 29 43 26 13 Larissa 27 5 9 13 22 40 24 14 Levadiakos 27 5 7 15 23 45 22 ------------------------- 15 Iraklis 27 4 10 13 22 35 22 16 Veria 27 4 7 16 19 49 19 ------------------------- * Deducted 3 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-5: Champions League Play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, April 6 Panathinaikos v Panionios (1415) Platanias v AEK (1630) Sunday, April 9 AEK v Kerkyra (1600) Asteras Tripolis v Xanthi (1600) Atromitos v Larissa (1600) Levadiakos v Olympiakos Piraeus (1600) Panetolikos v Veria (1600) Panionios v Platanias (1600) PAOK Salonika v Panathinaikos (1600) PAS Giannina v Iraklis (1600)
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
ROME, June 14 Eusebio Di Francesco promised to bring his attacking philosophy to AS Roma as he was officially presented as their new coach on Wednesday.
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 HIFK 0 SJK 2 KuPS 2 VPS 2 PS Kemi 3 IFK Mariehamn 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 12 7 4 1 28 6 25 ------------------------- 2 VPS 13 5 5 3 19 20 20 3 KuPS 12 5 4 3 17 14 19 ------------------------- 4 Inter Turku 11 5 3 3 19 11 18 ------------------------- 5 IFK Mariehamn 12 4 5 3 17