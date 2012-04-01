April 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from
the Greek championship on Sunday
Asteras Tripolis 2 OFI Crete 2
Ergotelis 2 Atromitos Athinon 2
Kerkyra 2 AEK Athens 2
Panaitolikos Agrinion 0 Olympiakos Piraeus 1
Panathinaikos 1 Aris Salonika 0
Panionios 2 Levadiakos 0
PAOK Salonika 1 PAS Giannena 2
Xanthi 1 Doxa Drama 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympiakos Piraeus 26 20 4 2 61 16 64
-------------------------
2 Panathinaikos 26 19 3 4 45 20 60
3 Atromitos Athinon 27 13 9 5 32 24 48
4 PAOK Salonika 27 13 7 7 40 23 46
5 AEK Athens 27 13 7 7 34 27 46
-------------------------
6 Asteras Tripolis 27 11 6 10 25 32 39
7 Aris Salonika 27 10 9 8 27 24 39
8 OFI Crete 27 9 7 11 25 26 34
9 Xanthi 27 9 5 13 26 30 32
10 PAS Giannena 27 8 8 11 26 30 32
11 Panionios 27 9 5 13 25 28 32
12 Levadiakos 27 8 6 13 26 39 30
13 Ergotelis 27 7 7 13 24 38 28
-------------------------
14 Panaitolikos Agrinion 27 6 7 14 18 31 25
15 Kerkyra 27 6 7 14 25 42 25
R16 Doxa Drama 27 4 3 20 9 38 15
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1: Champions League / EC I
2-5: Champions League Play-off
14-16: Relegation
