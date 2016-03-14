March 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Monday
Monday, March 14
AEK Athens 3 Panthrakikos 0
Sunday, March 13
Atromitos Athinon 2 Asteras Tripolis 1
Iraklis 1 Veria 1
Levadiakos 0 Platanias 3
Olympiakos Piraeus 3 Panathinaikos 1
Saturday, March 12
Kalloni 0 PAS Giannina 2
Panaitolikos Agrinion 0 PAOK Salonika 3
Panionios 3 Xanthi 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Olympiakos Piraeus 25 23 1 1 63 13 70
-------------------------
2 AEK Athens 26 16 5 5 41 17 53
3 Panathinaikos * 26 15 3 8 39 23 45
4 PAOK Salonika 26 11 8 7 39 29 41
5 Panionios 26 11 7 8 29 22 40
-------------------------
6 Asteras Tripolis 26 9 7 10 27 27 34
7 PAS Giannina 26 10 4 12 31 38 34
8 Platanias 26 8 8 10 28 27 32
9 Levadiakos 26 8 8 10 21 31 32
10 Xanthi 26 6 13 7 23 25 31
11 Panaitolikos Agrinion 26 8 7 11 27 40 31
12 Iraklis 25 7 10 8 21 25 31
13 Atromitos Athinon 26 8 6 12 19 29 30
14 Veria 26 5 11 10 15 26 26
-------------------------
15 Panthrakikos 26 3 8 15 17 44 17
16 Kalloni 26 3 6 17 17 41 15
-------------------------
C - Champion
* Deducted 3 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-5: Champions League Play-off
15-16: Relegation