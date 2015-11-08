Nov 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 8
AEK Athens 0 Asteras Tripolis 1
Levadiakos 1 Veria 1
Olympiakos Piraeus 2 Iraklis 0
PAOK Salonika 3 Panthrakikos 3
Saturday, November 7
Atromitos Athinon 1 Panathinaikos 2
Kalloni 2 Xanthi 2
Panionios 2 Platanias 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympiakos Piraeus 10 10 0 0 28 4 30
-------------------------
2 Panathinaikos 10 7 1 2 17 7 22
3 Panionios 10 6 1 3 15 9 19
4 Asteras Tripolis 10 5 3 2 13 10 18
5 AEK Athens 10 5 2 3 15 10 17
-------------------------
6 PAOK Salonika 10 4 3 3 18 16 15
7 Levadiakos 10 3 3 4 9 13 12
8 Veria 10 3 3 4 8 11 12
9 Xanthi 10 2 6 2 9 9 12
10 PAS Giannina 9 3 2 4 13 17 11
11 Platanias 10 3 2 5 12 14 11
12 Iraklis 10 2 4 4 10 15 10
13 Atromitos Athinon 10 3 0 7 7 12 9
-------------------------
14 Panaitolikos Agrinion 9 2 2 5 11 20 8
15 Kalloni 10 1 4 5 9 14 7
16 Panthrakikos 10 0 4 6 5 18 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-5: Champions League Play-off
14-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, November 9
Panaitolikos Agrinion v PAS Giannina (1730)