Sept 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Sunday Sunday, September 23 Aris Salonika 1 Kerkyra 0 OFI Crete 2 AEK Athens 1 Olympiakos Piraeus 4 Panthrakikos 1 Veria 1 PAS Giannena 0 Saturday, September 22 Asteras Tripolis 2 Platanias 1 Levadiakos 3 Panionios 0 Xanthi 0 PAOK Salonika 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olympiakos Piraeus 4 4 0 0 12 3 12 ------------------------- 2 PAOK Salonika 4 3 0 1 6 2 9 3 Panionios 4 3 0 1 4 4 9 4 Asteras Tripolis 4 3 0 1 7 3 9 5 Atromitos Athinon 3 2 1 0 3 0 7 ------------------------- 6 OFI Crete 4 1 2 1 3 3 5 7 Aris Salonika 4 1 2 1 2 2 5 7 Xanthi 4 1 2 1 2 4 5 9 Platanias 4 1 2 1 3 2 5 10 Levadiakos 4 1 1 2 3 5 4 10 Veria 4 1 1 2 2 3 4 12 Panthrakikos 4 1 0 3 2 7 3 13 Panathinaikos 3 1 1 1 2 2 2 13 PAS Giannena 4 0 2 2 2 4 2 ------------------------- 15 AEK Athens 4 0 1 3 2 5 1 15 Kerkyra 4 0 1 3 1 7 1 ------------------------- * Panathinaikos deducted 2 points. 1: Champions League / EC I 2-5: Champions League Play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, September 24 Panathinaikos v Atromitos Athinon (1730)