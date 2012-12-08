Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings

Feb 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday Friday, February 24 Club Tijuana 2 Monterrey 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Tijuana 8 5 1 2 18 11 16 2 Toluca 7 5 1 1 10 4 16 3 Guadalajara 7 4 2 1 9 6 14 4 Monterrey 8 3 4 1 11 9 13 5 Santos Laguna 7 2 5 0 10 7 11 6 Pachuca 7 3 2 2 7 5 11 7 UNAM 7 3 2 2 10 9 11 8 Atlas 7 3 1 3 9