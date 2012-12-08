Dec 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, December 8
Atromitos Athinon 3 OFI Crete 2
Kerkyra 0 PAS Giannena 2
PAOK Salonika 1 Levadiakos 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympiakos Piraeus 13 11 2 0 31 7 35
-------------------------
2 PAOK Salonika 14 8 4 2 18 8 28
3 Asteras Tripolis 13 7 3 3 18 7 24
4 Atromitos Athinon 14 6 6 2 14 11 24
5 Panionios 13 7 0 6 16 14 21
-------------------------
6 PAS Giannena 14 6 3 5 14 11 21
7 Panathinaikos 13 5 6 2 14 10 19
8 Levadiakos 14 5 3 6 10 12 18
9 Platanias 13 4 3 6 13 17 15
10 OFI Crete 14 3 5 6 14 18 14
10 Panthrakikos 13 4 2 7 13 16 14
12 Kerkyra 14 2 6 6 7 17 12
13 AEK Athens 13 3 2 8 10 15 11
-------------------------
14 Aris Salonika 13 2 5 6 11 21 11
14 Xanthi 13 2 5 6 7 16 11
16 Veria 13 2 5 6 7 17 11
-------------------------
* Panathinaikos deducted 2 points.
1: Champions League / EC I
2-5: Champions League Play-off
14-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, December 9
Platanias v Veria (1300)
Asteras Tripolis v Aris Salonika (1515)
Xanthi v Panionios (1515)
Panathinaikos v Olympiakos Piraeus (1730)
Monday, December 10
Panthrakikos v AEK Athens (1730)