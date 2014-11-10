UPDATE 2-Soccer-Juve through after penalty, red card end Porto hopes
* Italian champions progressed 3-0 on aggregate (Adds quotes)
Nov 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Monday Monday, November 10 Atromitos Athinon 4 Asteras Tripolis 3 Sunday, November 9 Levadiakos 0 Platanias 0 Olympiakos Piraeus 5 Panthrakikos 1 Panionios 0 Kalloni 2 PAOK Salonika 1 Panathinaikos 2 PAS Giannina 4 Niki Volos 0 Saturday, November 8 Ergotelis 2 Veria 2 Kerkyra 1 Panaitolikos Agrinion 2 Xanthi 2 OFI Crete 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 PAOK Salonika 9 7 1 1 22 5 22 ------------------------- 2 Olympiakos Piraeus 9 6 2 1 19 6 20 3 Kalloni 9 5 3 1 9 2 18 4 Veria 9 5 2 2 15 15 17 5 Panathinaikos 9 5 1 3 12 9 16 ------------------------- 6 Atromitos Athinon 9 4 2 3 9 9 14 7 Asteras Tripolis 9 4 2 3 13 13 14 8 Panaitolikos Agrinion 9 3 4 2 13 9 13 9 PAS Giannina 9 3 4 2 11 8 13 10 Xanthi 9 3 3 3 13 13 12 11 Platanias 9 3 2 4 8 10 11 12 Kerkyra 9 3 2 4 10 10 11 13 OFI Crete 9 3 1 5 7 14 10 14 Panionios 9 2 2 5 8 12 8 15 Levadiakos 9 1 4 4 7 11 7 ------------------------- 16 Ergotelis 9 1 3 5 11 17 6 ------------------------- 17 Panthrakikos 9 1 3 5 6 15 6 18 Niki Volos 9 1 1 7 3 18 4 1: Champions League / EC I 2-5: Champions League Play-off 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation
VARGINHA, Brazil, March 14 The president of a Brazilian soccer club that signed a goalkeeper who was jailed for murdering his ex-girlfriend called the decision 'courageous' on Tuesday, although the player could be sent back to jail at any time.
March 14 (Gracenote) - Results from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Tuesday Last 16 Tuesday, March 14, second leg Juventus (Italy) - Porto (Portugal) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Porto - Juventus 0-2. Juventus win 3-0 on aggregate. Leicester City (England) - Sevilla (Spain) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Sevilla - Leicester City 2-1. Leicester City win 3-2 on aggregate. Next Fixtures (GMT): Last 16 Wednesday, March 15,