Oct 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 3
Panaitolikos Agrinion 1 Panionios 5
Panthrakikos 1 Levadiakos 3
Xanthi 0 Panathinaikos 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympiakos Piraeus 5 5 0 0 16 3 15
-------------------------
2 Panathinaikos 6 5 0 1 11 2 15
3 PAOK Salonika 5 3 1 1 8 5 10
4 Panionios 6 3 1 2 9 7 10
5 AEK Athens 5 3 1 1 9 4 10
-------------------------
6 Levadiakos 6 3 0 3 6 8 9
7 Panaitolikos Agrinion 6 2 1 3 7 13 7
8 PAS Giannina 5 2 1 2 7 10 7
9 Asteras Tripolis 5 2 1 2 6 6 7
10 Xanthi 6 1 3 2 3 5 6
11 Atromitos Athinon 5 2 0 3 4 5 6
12 Iraklis 5 1 2 2 2 3 5
13 Veria 5 1 2 2 5 7 5
-------------------------
14 Kalloni 5 1 2 2 6 7 5
15 Panthrakikos 6 0 2 4 2 9 2
16 Platanias 5 0 1 4 2 9 1
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-5: Champions League Play-off
14-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 4
AEK Athens v Atromitos Athinon (1300)
Kalloni v Veria (1515)
PAS Giannina v Iraklis (1515)
PAOK Salonika v Olympiakos Piraeus (1730)
Monday, October 5
Asteras Tripolis v Platanias (1630)