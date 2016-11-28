UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barcelona to meet Atletico in mouth-watering Cup semi
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
Nov 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Monday Monday, November 28 PAOK Salonika 3 Atromitos 4 Sunday, November 27 Levadiakos 3 Iraklis 0 Olympiakos Piraeus 0 Kerkyra 0 Panetolikos 2 Xanthi 3 Panionios 1 Panathinaikos 1 Saturday, November 26 AEK 3 Platanias 0 Asteras Tripolis 1 Larissa 1 PAS Giannina 2 Veria 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olympiakos Piraeus 9 7 1 1 19 4 22 ------------------------- 2 PAS Giannina 9 5 2 2 13 7 17 3 Panathinaikos 9 4 3 2 15 8 15 4 AEK 9 4 3 2 13 8 15 5 Panionios 9 4 2 3 10 8 14 ------------------------- 6 Atromitos 9 4 2 3 10 12 14 7 Xanthi 9 3 4 2 8 10 13 8 Levadiakos 9 3 3 3 11 11 12 9 Panetolikos 9 3 2 4 13 10 11 10 PAOK Salonika * 9 4 2 3 10 9 11 11 Kerkyra 9 3 2 4 7 8 11 12 Asteras Tripolis 9 3 1 5 8 13 10 13 Platanias 9 2 4 3 5 9 10 14 Larissa 9 2 3 4 9 14 9 ------------------------- 15 Veria 9 1 3 5 4 15 6 16 Iraklis 9 0 3 6 6 15 3 ------------------------- * Deducted 3 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-5: Champions League Play-off 15-16: Relegation
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.