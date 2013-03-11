March 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Monday
Monday, March 11
Panionios 1 Atromitos Athinon 0
Sunday, March 10
Aris Salonika 4 Levadiakos 0
Olympiakos Piraeus 3 AEK Athens 0
Veria 0 OFI Crete 0
Xanthi 0 PAS Giannena 1
Saturday, March 9
Asteras Tripolis 1 Panthrakikos 0
Panathinaikos 1 Kerkyra 0
Platanias 1 PAOK Salonika 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Olympiakos Piraeus 25 21 3 1 56 14 66
-------------------------
2 Asteras Tripolis 25 15 5 5 35 16 50
3 PAOK Salonika 25 14 7 4 39 19 49
4 Atromitos Athinon 25 10 11 4 23 17 41
5 Panathinaikos 25 9 10 6 28 24 35
5 PAS Giannena 25 9 8 8 22 20 35
-------------------------
7 Xanthi 25 8 7 10 22 23 31
8 Panionios 25 10 1 14 28 34 31
9 Levadiakos 25 8 5 12 18 30 29
10 OFI Crete 25 7 6 12 26 37 27
11 Platanias 25 7 6 12 24 32 27
12 Veria 25 6 9 10 20 28 27
13 Panthrakikos 25 7 5 13 22 29 26
14 AEK Athens 25 7 5 13 19 29 26
-------------------------
15 Aris Salonika 25 5 10 10 26 37 25
16 Kerkyra 25 4 8 13 14 33 20
-------------------------
C - Champion
* Panathinaikos deducted 2 points.
1: Champions League / EC I
2-6: Champions League Play-off
15-16: Relegation