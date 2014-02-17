Feb 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Monday
Monday, February 17
Ergotelis 0 OFI Crete 1
Sunday, February 16
Aris Salonika 0 Veria 0
Asteras Tripolis 2 PAOK Salonika 1
Panaitolikos Agrinion 2 Apollon Smyrni 1
Panionios 2 PAS Giannena 0
Panthrakikos 0 Panathinaikos 2
Saturday, February 15
Levadiakos 1 Atromitos Athinon 0
Olympiakos Piraeus 4 Platanias 2
Xanthi 1 Kalloni 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympiakos Piraeus 25 23 2 0 74 9 71
-------------------------
2 PAOK Salonika 25 16 3 6 49 25 51
3 Atromitos Athinon 25 14 7 4 38 18 49
4 Panathinaikos 25 14 4 7 38 21 46
5 Asteras Tripolis 25 12 9 4 36 22 45
-------------------------
6 Panaitolikos Agrinion 25 9 7 9 26 22 34
7 Panthrakikos 25 9 7 9 31 35 34
8 OFI Crete 25 8 9 8 21 28 33
9 PAS Giannena 25 10 2 13 27 35 32
10 Ergotelis 25 7 9 9 25 28 30
11 Xanthi 25 8 5 12 29 39 29
12 Kalloni 25 9 2 14 23 42 29
13 Levadiakos 25 8 3 14 26 43 27
14 Panionios 25 7 6 12 21 29 27
15 Apollon Smyrni 25 6 7 12 30 39 25
-------------------------
16 Platanias 25 5 7 13 22 37 22
-------------------------
17 Veria 25 4 8 13 19 44 20
18 Aris Salonika 25 3 9 13 20 39 18
1: Champions League / EC I
2-5: Champions League Play-off
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation