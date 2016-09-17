Sept 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 17
Platanias 3 Levadiakos 2
Veria 0 AEK 2
Xanthi 0 Panionios 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 AEK 2 2 0 0 6 1 6
-------------------------
2 Panionios 2 2 0 0 5 0 6
3 Platanias 2 2 0 0 4 2 6
4 Olympiakos Piraeus 1 1 0 0 6 1 3
5 Panathinaikos 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
5 PAS Giannina 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
-------------------------
7 Iraklis 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
7 Larissa 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
9 PAOK Salonika * 1 1 0 0 2 1 0
10 Levadiakos 2 0 0 2 2 6 0
11 Xanthi 2 0 0 2 1 6 0
12 Veria 2 0 0 2 1 8 0
13 Kerkyra 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
14 Asteras Tripolis 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
14 Atromitos 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
-------------------------
16 Panetolikos 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
-------------------------
* Deducted 3 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-6: Champions League Play-off
16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 18
Panathinaikos v PAS Giannina (1300)
Atromitos v Panetolikos (1515)
Kerkyra v Larissa (1515)
Iraklis v Olympiakos Piraeus (1730)
Monday, September 19
Asteras Tripolis v PAOK Salonika (1630)