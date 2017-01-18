Soccer-Serbia lose CAS appeal over Kosovo admission to UEFA
Jan 24 Serbia have lost their appeal against UEFA's decision to admit Kosovo to its ranks, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Tuesday.
Jan 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, January 18 Atromitos 1 Kerkyra 4 PAS Giannina 1 Panionios 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olympiakos Piraeus 15 12 2 1 34 8 38 ------------------------- 2 Panionios 16 8 4 4 21 13 28 3 Xanthi 15 8 4 3 19 13 28 4 Panathinaikos 15 7 5 3 18 9 26 5 PAS Giannina 16 7 4 5 18 15 25 ------------------------- 6 AEK 15 5 7 3 21 13 22 7 Platanias 15 5 6 4 15 17 21 8 Atromitos 16 6 3 7 17 24 21 9 PAOK Salonika * 14 7 2 5 19 11 20 10 Asteras Tripolis 15 5 3 7 18 22 18 11 Panetolikos 15 4 4 7 18 20 16 12 Kerkyra 15 4 4 7 13 18 16 13 Larissa 14 3 4 7 14 21 13 14 Levadiakos 15 3 3 9 12 28 12 ------------------------- 15 Veria 14 2 5 7 8 22 11 16 Iraklis 13 1 4 8 9 20 7 ------------------------- * Deducted 3 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-5: Champions League Play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, January 18 Panetolikos v AEK (1515) Veria v Larissa (1515) Xanthi v Iraklis (1515) Asteras Tripolis v Olympiakos Piraeus (1730) Thursday, January 19 PAOK Salonika v Levadiakos (1515) Panathinaikos v Platanias (1730) Saturday, January 21 Iraklis v Veria (1300) Panionios v Panetolikos (1515) Olympiakos Piraeus v Xanthi (1730) Sunday, January 22 AEK v Asteras Tripolis (1300) Larissa v Platanias (1515) Levadiakos v Atromitos (1515) Kerkyra v Panathinaikos (1730) Monday, January 23 PAS Giannina v PAOK Salonika (1730)
Jan 24 Eugenio Corini, Palermo's third coach this season, has resigned after less than two months in the job, Italian media reported on Tuesday.
DUBAI, Jan 24 The club crest of Spanish soccer team Real Madrid will be altered to remove the traditional Christian cross from clothing apparel sold in some Middle East countries under a regional deal.