Soccer-Palermo coach Corini resigns - reports
Jan 24 Eugenio Corini, Palermo's third coach this season, has resigned after less than two months in the job, Italian media reported on Tuesday.
Jan 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, January 18 Asteras Tripolis 0 Olympiakos Piraeus 0 Atromitos 1 Kerkyra 4 Panetolikos 3 AEK 2 PAS Giannina 1 Panionios 0 Veria 1 Larissa 1 Xanthi 3 Iraklis 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olympiakos Piraeus 16 12 3 1 34 8 39 ------------------------- 2 Xanthi 16 9 4 3 22 14 31 3 Panionios 16 8 4 4 21 13 28 4 Panathinaikos 15 7 5 3 18 9 26 5 PAS Giannina 16 7 4 5 18 15 25 ------------------------- 6 AEK 16 5 7 4 23 16 22 7 Platanias 15 5 6 4 15 17 21 8 Atromitos 16 6 3 7 17 24 21 9 PAOK Salonika * 14 7 2 5 19 11 20 10 Asteras Tripolis 16 5 4 7 18 22 19 11 Panetolikos 16 5 4 7 21 22 19 12 Kerkyra 15 4 4 7 13 18 16 13 Larissa 15 3 5 7 15 22 14 14 Veria 15 2 6 7 9 23 12 ------------------------- 15 Levadiakos 15 3 3 9 12 28 12 16 Iraklis 14 1 4 9 10 23 7 ------------------------- * Deducted 3 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-5: Champions League Play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, January 19 PAOK Salonika v Levadiakos (1515) Panathinaikos v Platanias (1730)
Jan 24 Eugenio Corini, Palermo's third coach this season, has resigned after less than two months in the job, Italian media reported on Tuesday.
DUBAI, Jan 24 The club crest of Spanish soccer team Real Madrid will be altered to remove the traditional Christian cross from clothing apparel sold in some Middle East countries under a regional deal.
MADRID, Jan 24 Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane rounded on his team's detractors on Tuesday ahead of the King's Cup quarter-final second leg at Celta Vigo, saying their recent blip in form has been exaggerated.