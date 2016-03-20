March 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 20
Asteras Tripolis 1 Olympiakos Piraeus 2
Panaitolikos Agrinion 1 AEK Athens 0
Panthrakikos 0 Atromitos Athinon 1
PAOK Salonika 3 Kalloni 0
Saturday, March 19
Panathinaikos 4 Iraklis 0
Veria 0 Platanias 1
Xanthi 2 Levadiakos 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Olympiakos Piraeus 26 24 1 1 65 14 73
-------------------------
2 AEK Athens 27 16 5 6 41 18 53
3 Panathinaikos * 27 16 3 8 43 23 48
4 PAOK Salonika 27 12 8 7 42 29 44
5 Panionios 26 11 7 8 29 22 40
-------------------------
6 Platanias 27 9 8 10 29 27 35
7 Panaitolikos Agrinion 27 9 7 11 28 40 34
8 PAS Giannina 26 10 4 12 31 38 34
9 Asteras Tripolis 27 9 7 11 28 29 34
10 Atromitos Athinon 27 9 6 12 20 29 33
11 Levadiakos 27 8 9 10 23 33 33
12 Xanthi 27 6 14 7 25 27 32
13 Iraklis 26 7 10 9 21 29 31
14 Veria 27 5 11 11 15 27 26
-------------------------
15 Panthrakikos 27 3 8 16 17 45 17
R16 Kalloni 27 3 6 18 17 44 15
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
* Deducted 3 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-5: Champions League Play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, March 21
PAS Giannina v Panionios (1730)