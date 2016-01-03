Jan 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, January 3
Levadiakos Atromitos Athinon Postponed
Panionios 1 Olympiakos Piraeus 3
Platanias 0 AEK Athens 3
Xanthi PAOK Salonika Postponed
Saturday, January 2
Asteras Tripolis 4 Panthrakikos 0
Iraklis 3 Kalloni 0
PAS Giannina 2 Veria 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympiakos Piraeus 16 16 0 0 44 9 48
-------------------------
2 AEK Athens 16 9 3 4 27 14 30
3 PAOK Salonika 15 7 5 3 24 18 26
4 Panathinaikos * 15 9 1 5 20 12 25
5 Asteras Tripolis 16 7 3 6 20 18 24
-------------------------
6 Panionios 16 7 2 7 20 18 23
7 Levadiakos 15 6 4 5 14 16 22
8 PAS Giannina 16 6 3 7 20 24 21
9 Iraklis 16 5 6 5 16 18 21
10 Platanias 16 5 3 8 16 20 18
11 Veria 16 4 6 6 10 15 18
12 Xanthi 15 3 8 4 13 14 17
13 Panaitolikos Agrinion 15 4 4 7 16 25 16
-------------------------
14 Atromitos Athinon 15 5 1 9 11 16 16
15 Panthrakikos 16 2 5 9 12 29 11
16 Kalloni 16 1 4 11 11 28 7
-------------------------
* Deducted 3 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-5: Champions League Play-off
14-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, January 3
Levadiakos v Atromitos Athinon (1515) Postponed
Xanthi v PAOK Salonika (1515) Postponed
Monday, January 4
Panathinaikos v Panaitolikos Agrinion (1730)