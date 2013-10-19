Oct 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 19
Atromitos Athinon 3 Levadiakos 0
PAOK Salonika 2 Asteras Tripolis 0
Platanias 1 Olympiakos Piraeus 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympiakos Piraeus 8 7 1 0 24 2 22
-------------------------
2 PAOK Salonika 8 6 1 1 15 6 19
3 Atromitos Athinon 8 4 2 2 13 7 14
4 Ergotelis 7 3 4 0 9 4 13
5 Panathinaikos 7 3 2 2 8 8 11
-------------------------
6 PAS Giannena 7 3 1 3 8 8 10
7 Xanthi 7 3 1 3 7 11 10
8 Asteras Tripolis 8 2 4 2 12 11 10
9 Panthrakikos 7 2 4 1 8 7 10
10 Kalloni 7 3 0 4 6 6 9
10 Panaitolikos Agrinion 7 2 3 2 5 4 9
12 Levadiakos 8 2 2 4 7 17 8
13 Apollon Smyrni 7 2 0 5 9 15 6
13 Panionios 7 1 3 3 7 10 6
-------------------------
15 Veria 7 1 2 4 6 13 5
16 Platanias 8 0 5 3 7 13 5
-------------------------
17 OFI Crete 7 0 5 2 3 6 5
18 Aris Salonika 7 1 2 4 4 10 5
1: Champions League / EC I
2-5: Champions League Play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 20
Veria v Aris Salonika (1300)
Apollon Smyrni v Panaitolikos Agrinion (1515)
Kalloni v Xanthi (1515)
OFI Crete v Ergotelis (1515)
Panathinaikos v Panthrakikos (1730)
Monday, October 21
PAS Giannena v Panionios (1630)