Nov 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Monday
Monday, November 5
Aris Salonika 2 Veria 1
Sunday, November 4
Asteras Tripolis 2 PAS Giannena 0
Panathinaikos 1 AEK Athens 0
Panionios 1 PAOK Salonika 2
Xanthi 1 Levadiakos 0
Saturday, November 3
Atromitos Athinon 2 Panthrakikos 1
Olympiakos Piraeus 2 OFI Crete 0
Platanias 1 Kerkyra 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympiakos Piraeus 9 8 1 0 22 5 25
-------------------------
2 PAOK Salonika 9 6 2 1 14 5 20
3 Panionios 9 6 0 3 10 9 18
4 Asteras Tripolis 9 5 2 2 12 4 17
5 Atromitos Athinon 9 3 5 1 8 5 14
-------------------------
6 Panathinaikos 9 3 5 1 9 7 12
6 Platanias 9 3 3 3 10 8 12
8 Aris Salonika 9 2 4 3 8 12 10
9 Kerkyra 9 2 4 3 6 10 10
10 OFI Crete 9 2 4 3 9 11 10
11 Veria 9 2 3 4 6 10 9
12 Xanthi 9 2 3 4 6 13 9
13 PAS Giannena 9 2 3 4 7 8 9
-------------------------
14 Panthrakikos 9 2 0 7 7 15 6
15 Levadiakos 9 1 3 5 3 10 6
16 AEK Athens 9 1 2 6 4 9 5
-------------------------
* Panathinaikos deducted 2 points.
1: Champions League / EC I
2-5: Champions League Play-off
14-16: Relegation