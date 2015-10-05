Oct 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Monday
Monday, October 5
Asteras Tripolis 1 Platanias 1
Sunday, October 4
AEK Athens 1 Atromitos Athinon 0
Kalloni 0 Veria 1
PAOK Salonika 0 Olympiakos Piraeus 2
PAS Giannina 2 Iraklis 2
Saturday, October 3
Panaitolikos Agrinion 1 Panionios 5
Panthrakikos 1 Levadiakos 3
Xanthi 0 Panathinaikos 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympiakos Piraeus 6 6 0 0 18 3 18
-------------------------
2 Panathinaikos 6 5 0 1 11 2 15
3 AEK Athens 6 4 1 1 10 4 13
4 Panionios 6 3 1 2 9 7 10
5 PAOK Salonika 6 3 1 2 8 7 10
-------------------------
6 Levadiakos 6 3 0 3 6 8 9
7 PAS Giannina 6 2 2 2 9 12 8
8 Veria 6 2 2 2 6 7 8
9 Asteras Tripolis 6 2 2 2 7 7 8
10 Panaitolikos Agrinion 6 2 1 3 7 13 7
11 Xanthi 6 1 3 2 3 5 6
12 Iraklis 6 1 3 2 4 5 6
13 Atromitos Athinon 6 2 0 4 4 6 6
-------------------------
14 Kalloni 6 1 2 3 6 8 5
15 Platanias 6 0 2 4 3 10 2
16 Panthrakikos 6 0 2 4 2 9 2
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-5: Champions League Play-off
14-16: Relegation