Soccer-Calgiari's Han first North Korean to score in Serie A
SEOUL, April 10 Han Kwang Song became the first North Korean player to score in Italy's Serie A when the 18-year-old netted for Cagliari on Sunday.
Jan 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Monday Monday, January 4 Panathinaikos 4 Panaitolikos Agrinion 2 Sunday, January 3 Levadiakos Atromitos Athinon Postponed Panionios 1 Olympiakos Piraeus 3 Platanias 0 AEK Athens 3 Xanthi PAOK Salonika Postponed Saturday, January 2 Asteras Tripolis 4 Panthrakikos 0 Iraklis 3 Kalloni 0 PAS Giannina 2 Veria 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olympiakos Piraeus 16 16 0 0 44 9 48 ------------------------- 2 AEK Athens 16 9 3 4 27 14 30 3 Panathinaikos * 16 10 1 5 24 14 28 4 PAOK Salonika 15 7 5 3 24 18 26 5 Asteras Tripolis 16 7 3 6 20 18 24 ------------------------- 6 Panionios 16 7 2 7 20 18 23 7 Levadiakos 15 6 4 5 14 16 22 8 PAS Giannina 16 6 3 7 20 24 21 9 Iraklis 16 5 6 5 16 18 21 10 Platanias 16 5 3 8 16 20 18 11 Veria 16 4 6 6 10 15 18 12 Xanthi 15 3 8 4 13 14 17 13 Panaitolikos Agrinion 16 4 4 8 18 29 16 ------------------------- 14 Atromitos Athinon 15 5 1 9 11 16 16 15 Panthrakikos 16 2 5 9 12 29 11 16 Kalloni 16 1 4 11 11 28 7 ------------------------- * Deducted 3 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-5: Champions League Play-off 14-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, January 3 Levadiakos v Atromitos Athinon (1515) Postponed Xanthi v PAOK Salonika (1515) Postponed
SEOUL, April 10 Han Kwang Song became the first North Korean player to score in Italy's Serie A when the 18-year-old netted for Cagliari on Sunday.
MILAN, April 10 Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri believes that defending is just as much as an art form as attacking and advises anyone who wants to watch a show to go to the circus.