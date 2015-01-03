Jan 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, January 3
Kerkyra 1 Asteras Tripolis 0
OFI Crete Niki Volos Postponed
PAOK Salonika 3 Panionios 2
Veria 1 Panaitolikos Agrinion 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 PAOK Salonika 16 12 1 3 36 19 37
-------------------------
2 Olympiakos Piraeus 15 10 3 2 35 11 33
3 Panathinaikos 15 9 2 4 24 15 29
4 Asteras Tripolis 16 8 4 4 25 18 28
5 Panaitolikos Agrinion 16 7 6 3 22 12 27
-------------------------
6 Veria 16 7 4 5 22 23 25
7 Xanthi 15 7 3 5 26 22 24
8 PAS Giannina 15 6 5 4 20 15 23
9 Atromitos Athinon 15 6 5 4 15 13 23
10 Kalloni 15 5 6 4 11 12 21
11 Kerkyra 16 6 3 7 17 20 21
12 Platanias 15 5 3 7 12 15 18
13 Panionios 16 4 3 9 17 23 15
14 Levadiakos 15 3 5 7 15 16 14
15 OFI Crete 15 4 2 9 9 23 14
-------------------------
16 Panthrakikos 15 2 6 7 11 24 12
-------------------------
17 Ergotelis 15 2 4 9 14 27 10
18 Niki Volos 15 2 1 12 7 30 7
1: Champions League / EC I
2-5: Champions League Play-off
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, January 3
OFI Crete v Niki Volos (1300) Postponed
Sunday, January 4
Olympiakos Piraeus v Platanias (1300)
Atromitos Athinon v Kalloni (1515)
Levadiakos v Ergotelis (1515)
PAS Giannina v Panathinaikos (1730)
Monday, January 5
Xanthi v Panthrakikos (1730)