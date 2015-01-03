Soccer-Colombian championship liga aguila i results and standings

March 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Sunday, March 26 Deportivo Cali 0 Pasto 0 Once Caldas 1 Rionegro Aguilas 0 Saturday, March 25 Santa Fe 2 Millonarios 1 Atletico Junior 1 Jaguares 2 Atletico Huila 1 Tolima 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Independiente Medellin 10 7 1 2 20 11 22 2 Atletico Nacional 8 6 2 0 16 2 20 3 Jaguares