Feb 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 8
Asteras Tripolis 3 Niki Volos 0 awd.
Panathinaikos 1 Panaitolikos Agrinion 0
Panionios 0 Kerkyra 0
PAOK Salonika 0 Olympiakos Piraeus 0
Platanias 2 Panthrakikos 0
Saturday, February 7
Ergotelis 3 OFI Crete 2
Levadiakos 1 PAS Giannina 2
Veria 1 Atromitos Athinon 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympiakos Piraeus 23 17 4 2 52 14 55
-------------------------
2 Panathinaikos 23 15 4 4 39 16 49
3 PAOK Salonika 23 15 2 6 44 28 47
4 Asteras Tripolis 23 12 5 6 37 24 41
5 Panaitolikos Agrinion 23 10 8 5 32 18 38
-------------------------
6 PAS Giannina 23 9 10 4 33 23 37
7 Xanthi 22 8 8 6 33 30 32
8 Veria 23 8 7 8 31 38 31
9 Atromitos Athinon 22 7 10 5 22 18 31
10 Kalloni 22 6 9 7 19 22 27
11 Kerkyra 23 7 6 10 24 26 27
12 Platanias 23 7 4 12 19 24 25
13 Panthrakikos 23 5 9 9 20 33 24
14 Levadiakos 23 5 7 11 24 24 22
15 Panionios 22 5 6 11 21 31 21
-------------------------
16 Ergotelis 22 5 6 11 26 43 21
-------------------------
17 OFI Crete * 22 7 2 13 22 39 13
18 Niki Volos 23 2 1 20 7 54 7
-------------------------
* Deducted 10 points.
1: Champions League / EC I
2-5: Champions League Play-off
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, February 9
Kalloni v Xanthi (1730)