Soccer-Bayern storm past Schalke into German Cup semis
BERLIN, March 1 Robert Lewandowski struck twice in the first half as holders Bayern Munich cruised past Schalke 04 3-0 on Wednesday to reach the German Cup semi-finals.
March 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 17 Atromitos Athinon 0 Asteras Tripolis 2 Kerkyra 0 Olympiakos Piraeus 1 PAOK Salonika 2 Panathinaikos 0 Platanias 2 Panionios 1 Saturday, March 16 AEK Athens 2 Veria 1 Levadiakos 1 OFI Crete 1 PAS Giannena 2 Aris Salonika 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Olympiakos Piraeus 26 22 3 1 57 14 69 ------------------------- 2 Asteras Tripolis 26 16 5 5 37 16 53 3 PAOK Salonika 26 15 7 4 41 19 52 4 Atromitos Athinon 26 10 11 5 23 19 41 5 PAS Giannena 26 10 8 8 24 20 38 ------------------------- 6 Panathinaikos 26 9 10 7 28 26 35 7 Xanthi 25 8 7 10 22 23 31 8 Panionios 26 10 1 15 29 36 31 9 Levadiakos 26 8 6 12 19 31 30 10 Platanias 26 8 6 12 26 33 30 11 AEK Athens 26 8 5 13 21 30 29 12 OFI Crete 26 7 7 12 27 38 28 13 Veria 26 6 9 11 21 30 27 14 Panthrakikos 25 7 5 13 22 29 26 ------------------------- 15 Aris Salonika 26 5 10 11 26 39 25 16 Kerkyra 26 4 8 14 14 34 20 ------------------------- C - Champion * Panathinaikos deducted 2 points. 1: Champions League / EC I 2-5: Champions League Play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, March 18 Panthrakikos v Xanthi (1730)
LONDON, March 1 Sergio Aguero scored twice as Manchester City survived an early scare to romp into the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 5-1 home victory over second-tier Huddersfield Town in a fifth-round replay on Wednesday.
March 1 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the German Cup Quarter-final matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 1 Bayern Munich 3 Robert Lewandowski 3,29, Thiago 16 Schalke 04 0 Red Card: Holger Badstuber 77 Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 75,000 - - - Hamburg SV 1 Bobby Wood 90+2 Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 Lars Stindl 53pen, Raffael 61pen Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 53,249 - - - Tuesday, February 28 Eint