Soccer-Falcao heads Monaco into French League Cup final
PARIS, Jan 25 Striker Radamel Falcao scored the only goal as Ligue 1 leaders AS Monaco beat Nancy 1-0 to set up a French League Cup final showdown against champions Paris St Germain.
Dec 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Sunday Sunday, December 4 Larissa 1 Atromitos 2 Olympiakos Piraeus 4 Levadiakos 0 Panathinaikos 1 PAOK Salonika 0 Xanthi 3 Asteras Tripolis 1 Saturday, December 3 Kerkyra 1 AEK 1 Platanias 1 Panionios 1 Veria 1 Panetolikos 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olympiakos Piraeus 10 8 1 1 23 4 25 ------------------------- 2 Panathinaikos 10 5 3 2 16 8 18 3 PAS Giannina 9 5 2 2 13 7 17 4 Atromitos 10 5 2 3 12 13 17 5 AEK 10 4 4 2 14 9 16 ------------------------- 6 Xanthi 10 4 4 2 11 11 16 7 Panionios 10 4 3 3 11 9 15 8 Levadiakos 10 3 3 4 11 15 12 9 Panetolikos 10 3 3 4 14 11 12 10 Kerkyra 10 3 3 4 8 9 12 11 PAOK Salonika * 10 4 2 4 10 10 11 12 Platanias 10 2 5 3 6 10 11 13 Asteras Tripolis 10 3 1 6 9 16 10 14 Larissa 10 2 3 5 10 16 9 ------------------------- 15 Veria 10 1 4 5 5 16 7 16 Iraklis 9 0 3 6 6 15 3 ------------------------- * Deducted 3 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-5: Champions League Play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, December 5 Iraklis v PAS Giannina (1730)
Jan 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Spanish King's Cup Quarterfinal second leg matches on Wednesday Quarterfinal Wednesday, January 25, second leg Celta Vigo - Real Madrid 2-2 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Real Madrid - Celta Vigo 1-2. Celta Vigo win 4-3 on aggregate. Eibar - Atletico Madrid 2-2 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Atletico Madrid - Eibar 3-0. Atletico Madrid win 5-2 on aggregate. Tuesday, January 24, second leg Alaves - Alcorcon (II) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Alcor
Jan 25 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Spanish King's Cup Quarterfinal second leg matches on Wednesday Wednesday, January 25 Celta Vigo 2 Danilo 44og, Daniel Wass 85 Real Madrid 2 Cristiano Ronaldo 63, Lucas Vazquez 90 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 23,491 - - - Eibar 2 Sergi Enrich 73, Pedro Leon 80 Atletico Madrid 2 Jose Maria Gimenez 49, Juanfran 85 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 4,000 - - - Tuesday, January 24 Alaves 0