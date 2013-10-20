Oct 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 20
Apollon Smyrni 1 Panaitolikos Agrinion 1
Kalloni 1 Xanthi 5
OFI Crete 1 Ergotelis 1
Panathinaikos 1 Panthrakikos 2
Veria 0 Aris Salonika 1
Saturday, October 19
Atromitos Athinon 3 Levadiakos 0
PAOK Salonika 2 Asteras Tripolis 0
Platanias 1 Olympiakos Piraeus 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympiakos Piraeus 8 7 1 0 24 2 22
-------------------------
2 PAOK Salonika 8 6 1 1 15 6 19
3 Atromitos Athinon 8 4 2 2 13 7 14
3 Ergotelis 8 3 5 0 10 5 14
5 Xanthi 8 4 1 3 12 12 13
-------------------------
6 Panthrakikos 8 3 4 1 10 8 13
7 Panathinaikos 8 3 2 3 9 10 11
8 Panaitolikos Agrinion 8 2 4 2 6 5 10
9 Asteras Tripolis 8 2 4 2 12 11 10
10 PAS Giannena 7 3 1 3 8 8 10
11 Kalloni 8 3 0 5 7 11 9
12 Aris Salonika 8 2 2 4 5 10 8
12 Levadiakos 8 2 2 4 7 17 8
14 Apollon Smyrni 8 2 1 5 10 16 7
-------------------------
15 OFI Crete 8 0 6 2 4 7 6
15 Panionios 7 1 3 3 7 10 6
-------------------------
17 Platanias 8 0 5 3 7 13 5
17 Veria 8 1 2 5 6 14 5
1: Champions League / EC I
2-5: Champions League Play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, October 21
PAS Giannena v Panionios (1630)