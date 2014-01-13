Jan 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Monday
Monday, January 13
Kalloni 3 Aris Salonika 1
Sunday, January 12
Apollon Smyrni 4 PAS Giannena 0
Asteras Tripolis 3 Platanias 0
Atromitos Athinon 0 Olympiakos Piraeus 0
Panthrakikos 2 Xanthi 1
PAOK Salonika 1 Panaitolikos Agrinion 0
Saturday, January 11
Levadiakos 2 Ergotelis 0
OFI Crete 0 Veria 1
Panathinaikos 1 Panionios 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympiakos Piraeus 19 17 2 0 57 6 53
-------------------------
2 PAOK Salonika 19 14 3 2 37 16 45
3 Atromitos Athinon 19 10 6 3 29 14 36
4 Panathinaikos 19 10 3 6 29 17 33
5 Asteras Tripolis 19 8 8 3 28 17 32
-------------------------
6 Panthrakikos 19 7 6 6 25 28 27
7 Xanthi 19 7 3 9 25 29 24
8 Panaitolikos Agrinion 19 6 6 7 19 17 24
9 PAS Giannena 19 7 2 10 20 29 23
10 OFI Crete 19 5 7 7 16 22 22
11 Kalloni 19 7 1 11 20 36 22
12 Panionios 19 5 6 8 16 21 21
13 Apollon Smyrni 19 5 5 9 23 31 20
14 Ergotelis 19 4 8 7 19 24 20
-------------------------
15 Levadiakos 19 6 2 11 19 34 20
16 Platanias 19 4 7 8 18 27 19
-------------------------
17 Veria 19 4 6 9 17 30 18
18 Aris Salonika 19 2 5 12 15 34 11
1: Champions League / EC I
2-5: Champions League Play-off
15-16: Relegation